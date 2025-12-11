Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Oracle Shares Plunge After Q2 Results

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points on Thursday.

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.45% to 48,273.18 while the NASDAQ fell 0.70% to 23,488.33. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.35% to 6,862.54.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Materials shares jumped by 1.2% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, information technology stocks fell by 1.4%.

Top Headline

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) shares fell around 15% on Thursday after the company posted mixed second-quarter financial results for fiscal 2026.

Oracle reported second-quarter revenue of $16.06 billion, missing analyst estimates of $16.21 billion. The software giant said adjusted earnings grew 54% year-over-year to $2.26 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.64 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Equities Trading UP



Black Titan Corp (NASDAQ:BTTC) shares shot up 143% to $8.07 after the company unveiled its Digital Asset Treasury Plus framework and launched Pillar 1 focused on utility-driven digital asset deployment and cash-flow potential.

Shares of AXIL Brands Inc (NYSE:AXIL) got a boost, surging 72% to $8.65. AXIL Brands announced a National Retail Distribution agreement with Walmart.

(NYSE:AXIL) got a boost, surging 72% to $8.65. AXIL Brands announced a National Retail Distribution agreement with Walmart. Agape ATP Corp (NASDAQ:ATPC) shares were also up, gaining 61% to $0.11.

Equities Trading DOWN

Rezolute Inc (NASDAQ:RZLT) shares dropped 87% to $1.38 after the company said its Phase 3 sunRIZE study of Ersodetug in congenital hyperinsulinism did not meet the primary or key secondary endpoint.

Shares of C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) were down 80% to $0.34 after the company announced the pricing of its $9 million offering of 7.5 million units at $1.20 per unit.

(NASDAQ:CISS) were down 80% to $0.34 after the company announced the pricing of its $9 million offering of 7.5 million units at $1.20 per unit. ChowChow Cloud International HLDG Ltd (NYSE:CHOW) was down, falling 54% to $0.84.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 2% to $57.28 while gold traded up 0.7% at $4,254.90.

Silver traded up 3.3% to $63.010 on Thursday, while copper rose 1.9% to $5.4535.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.4%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.9%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.5% and France's CAC 40 surged 0.8% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.90%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.04%, China's Shanghai Composite declining 0.70% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.51%.

Economics

U.S. initial jobless claims rose by 44,000 from the previous week to 236,000 in the week ending Dec. 6, compared to market expectations of 220,000.

The U.S. reported a trade deficit of $52.8 billion in September, versus a $59.3 billion gap in the previous month and compared to market estimates of a $63.3 billion gap.

