Dow Dips 500 Points; JPMorgan Earnings Top Views

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 500 points on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 1.13% to 45,548.92 while the NASDAQ fell 1.95% to 22,252.07. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.33% to 6,566.51.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer staples shares jumped by 0.4% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, information technology stocks fell by 2.5%.

Top Headline

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted third-quarter 2025 net income of $14.4 billion, or $5.07 per share, up 12% year over year, beating the $4.84 analyst estimate as sales of $47.12 billion topped expectations of $45.39 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) shares shot up 148% to $21.11.

Shares of Everbright Digital Holding Limited (NASDAQ:EDHL) got a boost, surging 120% to $1.0998.

(NASDAQ:EDHL) got a boost, surging 120% to $1.0998. PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB) shares were also up, gaining 90% to $9.93.

Equities Trading DOWN

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) shares dropped 45% to $0.5700.

Shares of PS International Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:PSIG) were down 28% to $3.40.

(NASDAQ:PSIG) were down 28% to $3.40. Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) was down, falling 28% to $5.00.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 2% to $58.28 while gold traded up 0.2% at $4,142.20.

Silver traded down 1.4% to $49.705 on Tuesday, while copper fell 3.3% to $4.9745.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.7%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.2%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.3%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 1.1% and France's CAC 40 dipped 0.6% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 2.58%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index falling 1.73%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.62% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.36%.

Economics

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index declined to 98.8 in September from 100.8 in the previous month and missing market estimates of 100.5.

