October 14, 2025 8:25 AM 3 min read

Broadcom To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • BTIG raised Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) price target from $33 to $55. BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis maintained a Buy rating. Hut 8 shares closed at $49.11 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Deutsche Bank raised the price target for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) from $350 to $400. Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore maintained a Buy rating. Broadcom shares closed at $356.70 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rosenblatt boosted Coherent Corp. (NYSE:COHR) price target from $135 to $150. Rosenblatt analyst Mike Genovese maintained a Buy rating. Coherent shares closed at $115.13 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) from $491 to $633. Wells Fargo analyst Alec Brondolo maintained an Overweight rating. AppLovin shares closed at $590.11 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities cut the price target for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) from $131 to $129. B of A Securities analyst Steve Byrne maintained a Neutral rating. PPG shares closed at $98.86 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Scotiabank raised Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) price target from $4 to $5.5. Scotiabank analyst Orest Wowkodaw upgraded the stock from Sector Underperform to Sector Perform. Nexa Resources shares settled at $5.60 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME) price target from $13 to $26. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Robert Burns upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Zymeworks shares closed at $18.11 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities raised Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) price target from $95 to $100. B of A Securities analyst Matthew DeYoe downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Albemarle shares closed at $96.34 on Monday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler raised the price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) from $182 to $201. Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries maintained an Overweight rating. Palantir shares settled at $177.21 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies cut Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) price target from $32 to $28.5. Jefferies analyst Ashley Helgans maintained a Hold rating. Bath & Body Works shares closed at $25.79 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

