United Natural Foods Analysts Raise Their Forecasts Following Upbeat Q4 Results

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) posting fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 results that beat analyst forecasts despite weaker year-over-year sales.

The wholesale distributor reported net sales for the quarter of $7.70 billion, surpassing Wall Street's estimate of $7.64 billion, which fell 5.6% from $8.16 billion a year earlier. The company recorded an adjusted net loss of 11 cents per share, compared with expectations for a 19-cent loss. In the prior-year period, United Natural Foods reported adjusted earnings of 1 cent per share.

Sandy Douglas, UNFI's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "UNFI delivered a solid fourth quarter as we effectively navigated the cyber incident in collaboration with our customers and suppliers."

Looking ahead, the company expects fiscal year 2026 net sales to be in a range of $31.6 billion to $32 billion, slightly below the estimated $32.31 billion. The adjusted earnings are expected to be between $1.50 and $2.30 per share, against the consensus estimate of $1.47 per share.

United Natural Foods shares gained 4% to $39.10 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on United Natural Foods following earnings announcement.

BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania maintained United Natural Foods with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $36 to $48.

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $26 to $36.

UBS analyst Mark Carden maintained United Natural Foods with a Neutral and raised the price target from $29 to $42.

