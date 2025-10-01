United Natural Foods Analysts Raise Their Forecasts Following Upbeat Q4 Results

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) posting fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 results that beat analyst forecasts despite weaker year-over-year sales.
The wholesale distributor reported net sales for the quarter of $7.70 billion, surpassing Wall Street's estimate of $7.64 billion, which fell 5.6% from $8.16 billion a year earlier. The company recorded an adjusted net loss of 11 cents per share, compared with expectations for a 19-cent loss. In the prior-year period, United Natural Foods reported adjusted earnings of 1 cent per share.
Sandy Douglas, UNFI's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "UNFI delivered a solid fourth quarter as we effectively navigated the cyber incident in collaboration with our customers and suppliers."
Looking ahead, the company expects fiscal year 2026 net sales to be in a range of $31.6 billion to $32 billion, slightly below the estimated $32.31 billion. The adjusted earnings are expected to be between $1.50 and $2.30 per share, against the consensus estimate of $1.47 per share.
United Natural Foods shares gained 4% to $39.10 on Wednesday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on United Natural Foods following earnings announcement.
- BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania maintained United Natural Foods with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $36 to $48.
- Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $26 to $36.
- UBS analyst Mark Carden maintained United Natural Foods with a Neutral and raised the price target from $29 to $42.
Considering buying UNFI stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.