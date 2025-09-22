Dow Jones graph on mobile
September 22, 2025 10:12 AM 2 min read

Dow Falls Over 100 Points; Chicago Fed National Activity Index Rises In August

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 100 points on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.25% to 46,201.74 while the NASDAQ rose 0.05% to 22,642.88. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.07% to 6,659.98.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer discretionary shares jumped by 0.2% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, energy stocks fell by 0.6%.

Top Headline

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index rose to -0.12 in August, recording the highest reading in five months, versus a revised reading of -0.28 in August.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI shares shot up 220% to $7.70 after the company announced it will be renamed AVAX One and will raise approximately $550 million.
  • Shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. QLGN got a boost, surging 152% to $7.16 after Faraday Future announced a $41 million investment in the company.
  • MBX Biosciences, Inc. MBX shares were also up, gaining 140% to $24.00 after the company announced once-weekly Canvuparatide achieved the primary endpoint in a Phase 2 trial.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Chijet Motor Company, Inc. CJET shares dropped 32% to $0.1970. Chijet Motor named Jason Miller as COO, effective immediately.
  • Shares of AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. ATCH were down 30% to $0.6401.
  • AlphaVest Acquisition Corp ATMV was down, falling 27% to $16.16.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.6% to $62.28 while gold traded up 1.3% at $3,755.20.

Silver traded up 1.9% to $43.780 on Monday, while copper fell 0.2% to $4.6170.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.3%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 1.1%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.7% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.5% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.99%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipping 0.76%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.22% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.56%.

Economics

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index rose to -0.12 in August, recording the highest reading in five months, versus a revised reading of -0.28 in August.

