Dow Jones graph on mobile
September 10, 2025 1:30 PM 3 min read

Dow Dips 250 Points; US Producer Prices Fall

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 250 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded down 0.56% to 45,456.80 while the NASDAQ rose 0.12% to 21,905.19. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.30% to 6,532.40.

Check This Out: Oxford Industries Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 2.2% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, consumer staples stocks fell by 1.3%.

Top Headline

U.S. producer prices declined 0.1% month-over-month in August compared to a revised 0.7% gain in July and versus market expectations of a 0.3% rise.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS shares shot up 577% to $6.87 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in H1 EPS results. Also, the company announced it secured a patent for ‘Gesture and Voice-Controlled Interface Device’
  • Shares of Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Limited CUPR got a boost, surging 142% to $1.7009 following the announcement of exclusive licensing rights to United Nations Industrial Development Organization and Global Environment Facility-validated medical waste recycling technology for Southeast Asia.
  • Vimeo, Inc. VMEO shares were also up, gaining 61% to $7.74 as the company agreed to be acquired by Bending Spoons in an all-cash transaction valued at $1.38 billion.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • YY Group Holding Limited YYGH shares dropped 53% to $0.4394 after the company reported the pricing of registered offering of ordinary shares and warrants.
  • Shares of Synopsys, Inc. SNPS were down 35% to $391.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. Also, the company cut its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Rubrik, Inc. RBRK was down, falling 15% to $83.96 after posting second-quarter results.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.6% to $63.63 while gold traded up 0.1% at $3,685.40.

Silver traded up 0.7% to $41.640 on Wednesday, while copper rose 1% to $4.6130.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.01%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.3%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.13%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.40% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.14% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.87%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 1.01%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.13% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.40%.

Economics

  • U.S. producer prices declined 0.1% month-over-month in August compared to a revised 0.7% gain in July and versus market expectations of a 0.3% rise.
  • The volume of mortgage applications in the U.S. increased by 9.2% in the period ending Sept. 5.
  • U.S. wholesale inventories increased by 0.1% month-over-month to $908.1 billion in July following a revised 0.2% gain in June.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CUPR Logo
CUPRCuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd
$1.62130.6%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
RBRK Logo
RBRKRubrik Inc
$83.75-15.0%
SNPS Logo
SNPSSynopsys Inc
$392.50-35.1%
VMEO Logo
VMEOVimeo Inc
$7.7360.7%
WLDS Logo
WLDSWearable Devices Ltd
$7.20605.9%
YYGH Logo
YYGHYY Group Holding Ltd
$0.4109-56.0%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved