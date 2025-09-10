Nasdaq Surges Over 100 Points; Chewy Shares Fall After Q2 Results

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday.

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.17% to 45,632.29 while the NASDAQ rose 0.53% to 21,995.12. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.64% to 6,554.06.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 2.2% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, consumer discretionary stocks fell by 0.8%.

Top Headline

Shares of Chewy, Inc. CHWY fell around 14% on Wednesday after the company released results for the second quarter.

The company posted quarterly adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share, versus market estimates of 14 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $3.104 billion versus expectations of $3.080 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS shares shot up 412% to $5.20 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in H1 EPS results. Also, the company announced it secured a patent for ‘Gesture and Voice-Controlled Interface Device’

shares shot up 412% to $5.20 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in H1 EPS results. Also, the company announced it secured a patent for ‘Gesture and Voice-Controlled Interface Device’ Shares of Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Limited CUPR got a boost, surging 212% to $2.19 following the announcement of exclusive licensing rights to United Nations Industrial Development Organization and Global Environment Facility-validated medical waste recycling technology for Southeast Asia.

got a boost, surging 212% to $2.19 following the announcement of exclusive licensing rights to United Nations Industrial Development Organization and Global Environment Facility-validated medical waste recycling technology for Southeast Asia. Marwynn Holdings, Inc. MWYN shares were also up, gaining 117% to $1.8650. The lock-up period was set to expire on September 9.

Equities Trading DOWN

YY Group Holding Limited YYGH shares dropped 61% to $0.3674 after the company reported the pricing of registered offering of ordinary shares and warrants.

shares dropped 61% to $0.3674 after the company reported the pricing of registered offering of ordinary shares and warrants. Shares of Epsium Enterprise Limited EPSM were down 51% to $67.00.

were down 51% to $67.00. QMMM Holdings Limited QMMM was down, falling 39% to $125.28 after jumping over 1,736% on Tuesday.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1.3% to $63.46 while gold traded up 0.2% at $3,689.50.

Silver traded up 0.7% to $41.630 on Wednesday, while copper rose 0.3% to $4.5845.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.3%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.3%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.2%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.1% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.4% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.87%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 1.01%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.13% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.40%.

Economics

U.S. producer prices declined 0.1% month-over-month in August compared to a revised 0.7% gain in July and versus market expectations of a 0.3% rise.

The volume of mortgage applications in the U.S. increased by 9.2% in the period ending Sept. 5.

