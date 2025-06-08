Cathie Wood Praises Elon Musk, Says He Is 'The Thomas Edison Of Our Age', Names Tesla As Her No. 1 Stock Pick For The Long Term

Elon Musk recently shared a post in which ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood lauds him as the ‘Thomas Edison of our age,’ a testament to his transformative impact on humanity.

What Happened: On Sunday, Musk retweeted a post by DogeDesigner @cb_doge, which contained an interview of Cathie Wood expressing her admiration for the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO.

“I think he’s the Thomas Edison of our age. I think he’s a very good person. He wants to do the right thing, if I had to say one thing, he wants to do the right thing, to transform the lot of most of humanity,” she said.

In the interview with Steven Bartlett, Wood also said that if she could only pick one stock to invest in, she would choose Tesla.

Also Read: Cathie Wood Stands Firm on Bold $700,000 Bitcoin Prediction for Investors, Says ‘Bull Case in the $1.5 Million Range’

“It is a convergence of our three major platforms, Robots, Energy Storage, AI. It's not stopping with Robotaxis, there's a story beyond that with Humanoid Robots, and our $2600 PT (2030) has nothing to do with humanoid robots — we just thought it would be an investment period," she said.

Why It Matters: The comparison to Thomas Edison, a renowned inventor and businessman, underscores the high regard in which Wood holds Musk.

Her words highlight Musk’s commitment to using his technological innovations to improve the human condition.

This sentiment resonates with many who view Musk as a visionary leader, driving progress in industries such as electric vehicles and space exploration.

Read Next

Cathie Wood Hails Elon Musk’s Visionary Impact: ‘He’s Transforming The World. Saving Humanity From Itself … Is Extremely Important To Him”

Image: Shutterstock