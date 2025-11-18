Trump Promises $2,000 Tariff Dividend Checks By Mid-2026 Or 'Little Bit Later' For Moderate And Middle Income Americans

President Donald Trump has announced that his administration will begin issuing $2,000 “tariff dividend” checks to Americans by mid-2026 or later.

Tariff Dividends For ‘Moderate’ To ‘Middle Income’ Group

Trump announced this on Monday, providing the most specific timeline yet for the proposal.

“Probably the middle of next year, a little bit later than that,” said the president.

The payments will be directed towards “individuals of moderate income, middle income,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Dividend Check Discussions Gain Steam

The proposal for tariff dividend checks has been gaining traction. Just a day before Trump’s announcement, Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.) had suggested that the Senate should consider legislation to return tariff revenue to Americans.

Earlier, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had indicated that the checks would be for “working families,” with an income limit. Bessent also stated that the proposal "needs legislation" or congressional approval to proceed with the distribution of any such dividend.

Previously, the Treasury Secretary had said that instead of direct checks, the payout may be delivered through tax relief. According to Bessent, that could mean scrapping taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security, or permitting auto loan deductions under the president's proposal.

Growing Criticism Over Tariff Dividends

Trump’s proposal to use revenue from his tariff program to pay down the national debt has also been a point of discussion.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) estimates the plan would carry an annual price tag of about $600 billion, roughly twice what Trump's broad new tariffs are expected to bring in. Over ten years, the group says it would add roughly $6 trillion to federal deficits.

Meanwhile, experts have noted that the tariff revenue might not be sufficient to cover the $2,000 dividend plan. Vice President of Federal Tax Policy at Tax Foundation, Erica York, pointed out that sending out the checks would require $300 billion, while the tariff revenue is projected to raise $217 billion annually.

Notably, U.S. tariff revenues surged to $267.7 billion in the second quarter—up 188.7% from a year earlier—pushing total collections for 2025 past $360 billion by the end of June. But the pending Supreme Court ruling adds another layer of uncertainty.

