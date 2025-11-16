Trump's $2,000 Tariff Checks Gain Steam As Sen. Katie Britt Says Senate Should 'Take A Look' Amid Soaring 18% Consumer Tariff Burden

Momentum is building behind President Donald Trump's push to send Americans $2,000 in tariff-funded payments as GOP lawmakers signal a willingness to consider the proposal.

Britt Signals Openness To Trump's Tariff-Backed Payments

Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.) said Sunday that the Senate should "take a look" at legislation that would return tariff revenue to Americans, days after Trump endorsed sending at least $2,000 to most households, Britt told Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures.

"I sure hope that we take a look at these types of things and how we can make sure that the American people have more of their hard-earned money back in their pocket," Britt said.

Tariff Revenue Surges As Consumer Burden Climbs

Last week, Trump argued that sweeping tariffs imposed by his administration could generate enough money to both send payments and reduce the $38.12 trillion national debt, reported The Hill.

The Treasury Department reported $195 billion in tariff collections through the first three quarters of the year.

Consumers, however, are already feeling the impact. Companies have passed on part of the tariff costs, leaving Americans facing an average effective tariff rate of 18 percent, the highest since 1934, according to the Yale Budget Lab.

Britt defended the tariff strategy, describing it as a tool for "leveling the playing field" for American manufacturers.

"President Trump knows that you can put Americans against the world, and if we are on a level playing field, we will always win," she said.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has introduced a similar plan offering $600 rebates per adult and dependent child.

Growing Pushback Surrounds Trump's Tariff Dividend Plan

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday that "working families" would be the ones to receive President Trump's proposed $2,000 tariff checks, offering the strongest hint yet at eligibility.

He said the plan would include income limits, though no specific thresholds had been finalized.

Trump had introduced the idea a week earlier, saying tariff revenue would help fund the payments and reduce the $38.12 trillion national debt.

Tax policy expert Erica York called the plan "misguided."

Investor Kevin O'Leary labeled it "economic nonsense" and warned it was more political than practical.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) argued Trump's tariffs acted as "a nearly $2,000 tax" on families and should be repealed.

Economist Peter Schiff also warned the dividend would cost more than tariff revenue and push the trade deficit higher, saying consumers would use the extra cash to buy pricier imports.

His critique followed Trump's claim that tariff collections were bringing in "Trillions of Dollars" to fund the payments.

