US CEOs Are Feeling Bullish: Majority Now Believe The Economy Will Dodge Recession In 2025: Survey

In a recent survey, a majority of CEOs have expressed confidence in the U.S. economy, with a notable decrease in the number of business leaders anticipating a recession this year.

What Happened: A survey conducted on 277 CEOs by Chief Executive in June revealed that 28% of the 277 CEOs polled foresee a recession in the near future. This figure is significantly lower than the 46% recorded in May, CBS News reported.

Despite persistent economic uncertainty, CEOs are optimistic that the Trump administration will secure trade agreements to ease the burden of tariffs. This confidence is evident in the survey results, with 36% of CEOs expecting modest economic growth this year—an increase from 25% in May. Furthermore, 6% anticipate robust economic growth. In April, when President Trump declared his “Liberation Day” tariffs, 62% of CEOs predicted an economic slump.

Michael Araten, CEO of Rodon Group, a mid-sized plastics injection molding company, stated, “Business conditions are likely to improve as the trade war calms down and interest rates are reduced.”

The survey also showed that 36% of CEOs anticipate mild economic growth this year, up from 25% in May. Only 6% think the economy will exhibit strong growth. Despite a decline in the nation’s gross domestic product, recent metrics suggest that the economy is resilient, with few indications of an impending recession.

Why It Matters: The CEOs’ optimism aligns with the market sentiment expressed in May. The odds of a 2025 recession had dropped significantly on prediction platforms, aided by a de-escalation in the U.S.-China trade conflict. This followed a report that the experts did not see the U.S. economy dipping into a recession that year.

Furthermore, Tom Lee, co-founder and research head at Fundstrat Global Advisors, had expressed optimism about the current market scenario, disregarding the recent volatility, and predicted a significant upside for stocks by 2026.

In May, Amazon AMZN CEO Andy Jassy that the company has not experienced any significant changes in consumer spending as a result of President Donald Trump‘s tariffs. At the same time, for another retailer, Home Depot HD, analysts believe that there wouldn’t be any impact for tariffs in the short-term.

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
























