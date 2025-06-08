Trump's Trade Deadline, Cuban On Inflation, Lutnick's National Emergency And Trump-Xi Relations: This Week In Economics

The past week was a whirlwind of economic news. From President Donald Trump’s aggressive trade deal deadline to Mark Cuban’s insights on inflation, the stories were as varied as they were impactful. Let’s dive into the details.
Trump’s Trade Deadline
President Donald Trump pushed for countries to submit their best trade negotiation, as his administration raced against a July 8 deadline. The U.S. is seeking proposals on tariff and quota offers for U.S. industrial and agricultural products, plans to remedy non-tariff barriers, digital trade and economic security commitments, and country-specific commitments.
Mark Cuban On Inflation
Billionaire investor Mark Cuban shared his thoughts on why inflation hasn’t surged as much as economists predicted in response to Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs. According to Cuban, businesses are using their cash reserves or taking on debt to stockpile inventory in anticipation of potential tariff hikes.
See Also: Trump Announces China Trade Talks, Tesla Stock Slumps: What’s Driving Markets Thursday?
Howard Lutnick’s National Emergency
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has declared America’s trade deficit a national emergency that requires immediate action. In a recent interview, Lutnick reaffirmed the Trump administration’s commitment to its tariff strategy, stating that tariffs are “not going away.”
Trump’s Relationship With Xi Jinping
President Trump has expressed his admiration for Chinese President Xi Jinping, but also acknowledged the difficulty in negotiating with him. This comes as U.S.-China trade negotiations remain at a standstill, despite a temporary truce reached in May.
The Future of the Dollar
Veteran investor Rick Rule has warned of potential instability in the U.S. Dollar, suggesting that unchecked federal spending and unfunded liabilities could significantly reduce the greenback’s purchasing power over the next decade.
Read Next:
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Ananya Gairola
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.