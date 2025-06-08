Trump's Trade Deadline, Cuban On Inflation, Lutnick's National Emergency And Trump-Xi Relations: This Week In Economics

The past week was a whirlwind of economic news. From President Donald Trump’s aggressive trade deal deadline to Mark Cuban’s insights on inflation, the stories were as varied as they were impactful. Let’s dive into the details.

Trump’s Trade Deadline

President Donald Trump pushed for countries to submit their best trade negotiation, as his administration raced against a July 8 deadline. The U.S. is seeking proposals on tariff and quota offers for U.S. industrial and agricultural products, plans to remedy non-tariff barriers, digital trade and economic security commitments, and country-specific commitments.

Mark Cuban On Inflation

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban shared his thoughts on why inflation hasn’t surged as much as economists predicted in response to Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs. According to Cuban, businesses are using their cash reserves or taking on debt to stockpile inventory in anticipation of potential tariff hikes.

Howard Lutnick’s National Emergency

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has declared America’s trade deficit a national emergency that requires immediate action. In a recent interview, Lutnick reaffirmed the Trump administration’s commitment to its tariff strategy, stating that tariffs are “not going away.”

Trump’s Relationship With Xi Jinping

President Trump has expressed his admiration for Chinese President Xi Jinping, but also acknowledged the difficulty in negotiating with him. This comes as U.S.-China trade negotiations remain at a standstill, despite a temporary truce reached in May.

The Future of the Dollar

Veteran investor Rick Rule has warned of potential instability in the U.S. Dollar, suggesting that unchecked federal spending and unfunded liabilities could significantly reduce the greenback’s purchasing power over the next decade.

