Argentina 'Will Not Join BRICS,' Declares Milei's Incoming Foreign Minister

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Argentina is gearing up for a new phase following the unprecedented success of the Javier Milei-Victoria Villaruel ticket, which became the most voted for since the return of democracy, securing a resounding victory with 55.65% of the votes.

The international atmosphere seems to be in their favor, with the local phenomenon (as it was described) even making waves as far as the White House. This new era of Argentine diplomatic relations owes much to the pragmatism of the incoming Foreign Minister, Diana Mondino, who is set to assume office on Dec. 10.

Read Also: Who is Javier Milei?

In her recent remarks, Mondino stated emphatically, "We will not join the BRICS." Argentina's attempt to join this political axis was previously announced but never materialized.

In a conversation with Benzinga, the future minister said, "The invitation to the BRICs has not yet been accepted. The BRICS are still not a commercial bloc; for now, it is more akin to a political alignment, and in Argentina, we hope to achieve multilateralism, and not align ourselves with one group of countries or another."

Historically, Argentina has maintained a neutral stance in international conflicts, affording it greater commercial flexibility and opportunities. The outgoing government, in contrast, demonstrated a firm inclination towards closer ties with China and Russia, and the controversial pact with Iran is hard to forget.

Read Also: Milei's Triumph Triggers Argentine ETF's Bull Market: High Stakes In Upcoming Washington Talks

With figures like Pope Francis, Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, and now Javier Milei, many believe this could be the political and macroeconomic turnaround that steers Argentina back to its former glory. Argentine stocks are already showing signs of recovery, with values rising between 30% and 60%.

The focus now shifts to Milei's forthcoming steps, the definitive team announcement on Dec. 10, and the international relationships that Mondino will seek to establish and strengthen.

Image courtesy of Mondino's Team - edited with AI by Benzinga.