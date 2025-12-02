What's Going On With Advanced Micro Devices Stock Tuesday?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is pressing deeper into the AI infrastructure race with an expanded collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) and a major capacity buildout from cloud partner Vultr in Ohio.

AMD said HPE will be among the first system providers to adopt its "Helios" rack-scale AI architecture, which combines AMD EPYC CPUs, AMD Instinct GPUs, Pensando networking, and the ROCm software stack to streamline deployment of large clusters.

AMD framed Helios as an open, rack-scale platform built to boost performance and efficiency while scaling across AI and high-performance computing workloads.

Also Read: Google DeepMind Scientist Slams Market After Nvidia, AMD Stocks Tumble: ‘Selloff Shows How Clueless The Market Is’

The company stated that the design aligns with Open Compute Project rack standards and plans to offer Helios systems globally in 2026.

AMD said HPE will integrate a Juniper Networking scale-up switch, developed in collaboration with Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) , to support high-bandwidth connectivity over Ethernet. The goal, AMD said, is to maintain low latency as clusters expand, a key bottleneck for training increasingly large models.

AMD also pointed to "Herder," a planned supercomputer for Germany's High-Performance Computing Center Stuttgart, as another proof point for its data center roadmap.

The system will utilize AMD Instinct MI430X GPUs and next-generation AMD EPYC "Venice" CPUs on the HPE Cray GX5000 platform, with delivery expected in the second half of 2027 and service targeted for completion by the end of 2027, replacing the center's "Hunter" machine.

Vultr's Ohio Expansion

On the cloud side, Vultr said it will launch an AI supercluster powered by AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs at a new data center campus in Springfield, Ohio. The company announced plans to scale with the addition of 24,000 MI355X GPUs and described the site as its first cloud data center location in Ohio, positioning the region as a growing hub for digital infrastructure.

Price Action: AMD stock was down 0.70% at $218.22 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data. HPE was up 0.28%.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock