IBM, Cisco Plan Quantum Computing Internet By Early 2030s

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday disclosed plans to collaborate on building the foundation for networked distributed quantum computing.

The partnership combines IBM's expertise in practical quantum computers with Cisco's innovations in quantum networking.

The companies aim to scale large, fault-tolerant quantum systems beyond IBM's current roadmap and tackle key challenges toward creating a quantum computing internet.

IBM and Cisco are targeting realization by the early 2030s. Within five years, the companies plan to showcase a proof-of-concept network linking large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computers, enabling joint computations across tens to hundreds of thousands of qubits.

Notably, this network could execute trillions of quantum gates, supporting breakthrough applications in large-scale optimization and the design of advanced materials and medicines.

Jay Gambetta, Director of IBM Research and IBM Fellow commented, “By working with Cisco to explore how to link multiple quantum computers like these together into a distributed network, we will pursue how to further scale quantum’s computational power.”

Vijoy Pandey, GM/SVP at Outshift by Cisco, added, “IBM is building quantum computers with aggressive roadmaps for scale-up, and we are bringing quantum networking that enables scale-out. Together, we are solving this as a complete system problem, including the hardware to connect quantum computers, the software to run computations across them, and the networking intelligence that makes them work.”

Recently, IBM disclosed a series of quantum computing milestones at its annual Quantum Developer Conference, underscoring progress toward achieving quantum advantage by 2026 and fault-tolerant quantum computing by 2029.

Price Action: IBM shares are up 1.90% at $294.0, while CSCO shares rose 0.83% at $79.04 premarket at the last check on Thursday.

