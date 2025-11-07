Oracle Health and Life Sciences, the healthcare-focused division of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), has entered into a strategic, non-binding collaboration with the Cancer Center Informatics Society (Ci4CC) to accelerate the use of AI, data interoperability, and precision medicine in oncology research and care.

The announcement was made on Friday at the 24th Cancer Center Informatics Society Symposium in Miami Beach, Fla. Ci4CC is a nonprofit that connects cancer centers, researchers, and industry partners to advance cancer informatics.

Focus on Cancer-Optimized EHR and Data Integration

The partnership aims to combine Oracle's health-technology capabilities with Ci4CC's Initiatives Program and its national network of NCI-Designated and community cancer centers.

The organizations intend to design an electronic health record optimized for cancer care, addressing long-standing data and workflow challenges.

"Cancer remains a leading cause of death worldwide, but AI and data science have become powerful allies in the fight," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences.

"Combining Ci4CC’s unparalleled expertise and network with our state-of-the-art proven AI-powered healthcare applications, we have the opportunity to accelerate discoveries that can help cure cancer."

Targeting Trials, Drug Development, and Precision Oncology

Planned initiatives include integrating clinical and genomic data to enable personalized medicine, advancing AI-driven clinical trial and drug-development models, building real-world evidence frameworks, and developing precision-oncology platforms.

"This alliance with Oracle marks a significant milestone for Ci4CC and our mission to further cancer informatics," said Sorena Nadaf-Rahrov, MS, MMI, PhDc, president and CEO of Ci4CC. She said collaborative networks are central to advancing cancer research and clinical care.

By combining Oracle's AI-enabled technology with real-world data from Ci4CC's nationwide network, the partners aim to drive new insights and operationalize innovation across cancer research and patient care.

The agreement is non-binding, and financial terms were not disclosed.

Price Action: ORCL shares were trading lower by 4.05% to $233.93 at last check Friday.

