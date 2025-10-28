Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) announced plans to launch the Digital Assets Data Nexus, a new platform to help banks and financial institutions more easily create, manage, and integrate blockchain-based digital assets into their financial products.

The platform, powered by Oracle Blockchain and Oracle AI Database 26ai, will combine multi-ledger infrastructure and AI-driven compliance tools to simplify how institutions issue, govern, and transact digital assets.

Oracle aims to make digital asset operations faster, more secure, and fully regulatory-compliant by automating workflows and integrating with existing financial systems.

Also Read: Oracle Reaches Hyperscaler Heights With $300 Billion Bet On AI: Analyst

The system will include AI-powered analytics and low-code development tools that enable banks to design products such as stablecoins, deposit tokens, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) with minimal coding.

Oracle expects to make the platform available next year.

Oracle stock gained 70% year-to-date, driven by its $300 billion cloud computing deal with OpenAI, and the announcement of its role in a consortium for TikTok’s US operations.

Piper Sandler analyst Hannah Rudoff expressed confidence in Oracle after its analyst day, highlighting stronger long-term cloud and AI growth targets. She said Oracle's updated outlook—calling for $225 billion in revenue by fiscal 2030 and a 75% five-year CAGR for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

Meanwhile, JP Morgan analyst Mark Murphy took a more cautious view. He noted Oracle's impressive momentum in AI infrastructure but emphasized the significant capital costs required to sustain it. Murphy pointed out that Oracle's growth is limited more by data center capacity and power constraints than demand.

ORCL Price Action: Oracle shares were up 0.25% at $282.10 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock