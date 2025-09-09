Eli Lilly Meshes AI With Drug Research, Touts $1B Worth Of Research Data

Eli Lilly and Co. LLY on Tuesday launched Lilly TuneLab, an artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) platform that provides biotech companies access to drug discovery models trained on years of Lilly’s research data.

Eli Lilly estimates that this first release of AI models includes proprietary data obtained at a cost of over $1 billion.

“Lilly has spent decades building comprehensive datasets for drug discovery. Today, we’re sharing the intelligence gained from that investment to help lift the tide of biotechnology research,” said Daniel Skovronsky, chief scientific officer and president, Lilly Research Laboratories and Lilly Immunology.

Lilly TuneLab is powered by Lilly’s comprehensive drug disposition, safety, and preclinical datasets, which represent experimental data obtained with hundreds of thousands of unique molecules.

In return for access, selected biotech partners contribute training data, which fuels continuous improvement for the benefit of others in the ecosystem and ultimately patients.

The platform is hosted by a third-party and employs federated learning, a privacy-preserving approach that enables biotechs to tap into Lilly’s AI models without directly exposing their proprietary data or Lilly’s.

Lilly intends to extend the platform’s features and capabilities beyond this first release, including adding in vivo small molecule predictive models, available exclusively on Lilly TuneLab.

Price Action: LLY stock is up 0.19% at $740.02 during the premarket session at the last check on Tuesday.

Image: Shutterstock