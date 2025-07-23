Amphenol Stock Surges After Q2 Beat, Sets Sights On 36% Sales Jump In Q3

Amphenol Corp APH stock is up after it reported its fiscal second-quarter 2025 results on Wednesday.

Quarterly sales increased by 57% year-on-year to $5.65 billion, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. This was driven by strong organic growth in all of our end markets, including exceptional organic growth in the IT datacom market, as well as contributions from the company’s acquisition program.

Also Read: Amphenol Soars 42% To 52-Week High Riding AI Wave

Adjusted EPS of 81 cents beat the analyst consensus estimate of 66 cents.

The adjusted operating margin for the quarter reached a record 25.6%, up from 21.3% a year ago.

Amphenol held $3.23 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2025.

During the second quarter, the company purchased two million shares of its common stock for $160 million and paid dividends of $200 million, resulting in total capital returned to shareholders of approximately $360 million.

Amphenol President and CEO R. Adam Norwitt expressed satisfaction with the company’s strong second-quarter 2025 performance. He noted that accelerating innovation in electronics unlocks significant growth opportunities across Amphenol’s diverse end markets. The company has expanded its high-tech interconnect product portfolio through internal innovation and strategic acquisitions.

Outlook: Amphenol expects third-quarter sales of $5.4 billion-$5.5 billion. This represents a 34%-36% increase over the prior-year quarter, and the street view pegs expectations at $5.18 billion.

The company expects adjusted EPS of 77 cents to 79 cents, representing a 54%–58% increase year-over-year. The analyst consensus estimate stands at 68 cents.

APH Price Action: Amphenol stock is up 3.33% to $105.17 at publication on Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock