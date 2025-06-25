Nextracker's Tech Powers Greece's Largest Solar Park

Nextracker Inc. NXT has expanded its global clean energy presence by supplying its NX Horizon solar tracking systems to Greece’s largest solar installation, the 550 MW Oricheio PPC Ptolemaida Solar PV Park in Western Macedonia.

Led by PPC Renewables, a subsidiary of Greece’s state-owned PPC Group, the project repurposes a former coal mine into a clean energy hub. Once operational, the solar park is expected to generate nearly 1.8% of the country’s annual electricity supply.

Engineering firm Terna SA oversaw construction, implementing Nextracker’s technology to support Greece’s shift toward renewable energy. The project aligns with Greece’s revised National Energy and Climate Plan, which now aims for 82% of electricity generation from renewable sources by 2030, up from a previous goal of 66%.

Nextracker President Howard Wenger called the project “an important step to increase energy independence in Europe and derisk capacity shortages for the region” and commended PPC and Terna for their high execution standards.

According to Wood Mackenzie, Nextracker leads the solar tracker market in Europe and globally, with more than 130 gigawatts of systems shipped. To meet rising demand, the company has expanded its local manufacturing partnerships across Europe, ensuring timely delivery and support for large-scale and distributed-generation projects.

Investors can also gain exposure to the solar sector via ETFs like Invesco Solar ETF TAN and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF ICLN.

Price Action: NXT shares were trading lower by 0.017% to $57.25 premarket at last check Wednesday.

Photo by fuyu liu via Shutterstock