BlackRock Targets $280 Billion Market Cap, $35 Billion Revenue By 2030

BlackRock Inc BLK on Thursday outlined a plan to raise $400 billion in alternative assets by 2030 and increase total revenue from $20 billion to over $35 billion in the same period.

According to BlackRock’s Investor Day 2025 presentation, the asset manager detailed a long-term strategy focused on expanding its private market exposure and scaling its technology platforms.

Private markets currently contribute 15% of total revenue, but BlackRock aims to grow that share to more than 30% by the end of the decade.

Also Read: PsiQuantum Eyes $750M Raise As BlackRock Doubles Down On Light-Based Supercomputers Amid Nvidia’s Quantum Reversal

The company plans to double adjusted operating income from $8 billion to $15 billion and expand market capitalization from $140 billion to $280 billion. It reported returning $9 billion to investors through private market realizations following its Global Infrastructure Partners acquisition.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock’s total Assets Under Management was $11.6 trillion, compared to $10.5 trillion in the prior year quarter.

The strategy includes integrating Preqin’s data into the Aladdin platform to support benchmarking and analytics for private markets. BlackRock expects to begin onboarding HPS Investment Partners in the third quarter, enhancing capabilities in private credit and insurance.

Aladdin generated $1.6 billion in revenue in 2024, with a $20 billion addressable market opportunity. The firm also manages $50 billion in crypto-related assets, including Circle’s USDC reserves and the IBIT bitcoin ETF.

Leadership roles were also highlighted, with CFO Martin Small and COO Rob Goldstein prominently featured in the strategy rollout, though CEO Larry Fink‘s succession plan was not directly addressed.

Price Action: BLK shares are trading lower 0.26% to $990.70 at last check Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock