Meta Platforms Enters Its Most Bullish Month: A Return To Record Highs In Sight?

Meta Platforms Inc. META is entering its most statistically favorable 30-day stretch of the year, with a track record of consistently strong returns from June 11 to July 11 over the past 13 years.

With shares trading at $698 on Tuesday, around 6% below their all-time high of $740 reached on Feb. 14, the stage may be set for a fresh breakout of record levels.

A Remarkably Reliable Seasonal Pattern For Meta

Historical data from Seasonax shows that Meta shares have delivered gains in 12 out of the past 13 years during this specific 30-day window.

The average return in this period is 6.3%, with a median gain of 6.5%. The best return came in 2012 with a 14.68% rise, while 2022 marked the only losing year, with a modest 0.84% dip.

The standard deviation of returns is 4.49%, suggesting a fairly tight range of performance.

What makes this period especially compelling isn't just the strong gains, but how rarely those runs are interrupted by meaningful drawdowns.

Of the 12 positive years, only three saw a drawdown greater than 2% during the month: 2014 (-4.59%), 2016 (-4.37%) and 2020 (-3.72%).

Most of the time, intra-period pullbacks were either negligible or non-existent. For instance, in 2012, 2018 and 2023, the stock never dropped from the starting level during the entire 30-day stretch.

Even in the years with double-digit gains — 2012 (+14.68%), 2015 (+10.11%), 2019 (+12.99%) and 2023 (+10.05%) — drawdowns were capped at 1.72% or less, underlining how steady the climb tends to be.

Based on historical returns, if Meta follows its typical trend for this 30-day period, the stock could rise by $44 — bringing it near $742 by mid-July.

So far in 2025, Meta is up 19% year-to-date, outperforming the broader Nasdaq 100 index, which is up 4%, and is helped by robust earnings and aggressive monetization of its AI products.

In its April report, Meta showed revenue growth of 16% year over year to $42.3 billion and earnings per share of $6.43, up 35%.

Start date Start price End date End price Profit % Max intra-month drawdown 11 June 2012 26.88 11 July 2012 30.82 +14.68% 0.00% 11 June 2013 23.92 11 July 2013 25.69 +7.41% -1.66% 11 June 2014 65.47 11 July 2014 66.03 +0.85% -4.59% 11 June 2015 81.45 13 July 2015 89.68 +10.11% -1.37% 13 June 2016 113.42 11 July 2016 117.32 +3.44% -4.37% 12 June 2017 147.74 11 July 2017 154.54 +4.60% -0.01% 11 June 2018 190.64 11 July 2018 201.59 +5.74% 0.00% 11 June 2019 177.26 11 July 2019 200.29 +12.99% -1.72% 11 June 2020 223.38 13 July 2020 237.88 +6.49% -3.72% 11 June 2021 329.71 12 July 2021 351.50 +6.61% -0.48% 13 June 2022 163.49 11 July 2022 162.12 -0.84% -5.12% 12 June 2023 269.78 11 July 2023 296.89 +10.05% 0.00% 11 June 2024 505.63 11 July 2024 511.34 +1.13% -2.40% Source: Seasonax

Read Now: