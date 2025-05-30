May 30, 2025 10:56 AM 1 min read

TotalEnergies, RGE JV Gets Green Light To Import Renewable Power To Singapore

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

TotalEnergies SE TTE and RGE JV disclosed that their equally-owned joint venture, Singa Renewables, has received a conditional license from Singapore’s Energy Market Authority (EMA).

This license permits Singa Renewables to import 1 GW of renewable power from Indonesia.

The partners also signed a memorandum of understanding with Singapore Energy Interconnections (SGEI) to jointly develop a subsea interconnector. This interconnector will facilitate the import of electricity from Indonesia to Singapore.

On May 28, in Jakarta, the partners signed a co-investment agreement to build and operate a hybrid renewable power plant in Riau Province, Indonesia. This plant will comprise a solar farm, a Battery Energy Storage System, and a subsea cable.

This project will supply Clean Firm Power to energy-intensive users in Singapore and industrial facilities situated close to the solar site in Indonesia’s Riau Province.

Helle Kristoffersen, President of Asia and Executive Committee Member at TotalEnergies, said, "The project will contribute to Singapore's goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050, while supporting Riau Province's economic development in Indonesia. This initiative also illustrates TotalEnergies' commitment to ASEAN's energy transition and security of supply."

RGE managing director Imelda Tanoto called the conditional licence “a key milestone” that affirms the company’s role in advancing the region's collaboration and decarbonization goals.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF EIPX and The 2023 ETF Series Trust II GMO International Value ETF GMOI.

Price Action: TTE shares are down 0.17% at $58.47 at the last check on Friday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

TTE Logo
TTETotalEnergies SE
$58.40-0.29%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
37.30
Growth
51.44
Quality
Not Available
Value
90.87
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
EIPX Logo
EIPXFirst Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF
$25.251.18%
GMOI Logo
GMOIThe 2023 ETF Series Trust II GMO International Value ETF
$28.540.28%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved