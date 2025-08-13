StubHub Eyes $1 Billion IPO Amid Tariff Turmoil, Fee Lawsuit, CEO's 90% Voting Power

Ticket resale giant StubHub has reignited its initial public offering plans, filing an updated S-1 registration statement that includes first-quarter 2025 financial results, signaling a potential billion-dollar market debut as early as next month.

IPO Timeline Accelerates After April Pause

The company initially filed its public S-1 in March but paused IPO proceedings in April due to market uncertainty stemming from the Trump administration’s tariff policies. IPO experts at Renaissance Capital estimate the offering could raise approximately $1 billion, according to TechCrunch.

Strong Revenue Growth Despite Narrow Loss

The ticket exchange platform generated nearly $1.8 billion in revenue for 2024, recording a minimal net loss of $2.8 million. The updated S-1 filing now incorporates the first-quarter 2025 performance metrics, providing investors with current operational data.

Founded by CEO Eric Baker in 2000, StubHub was acquired by eBay Inc. EBAY for $310 million in 2006. Baker repurchased the company in 2020 for approximately $4 billion, taking on $2 billion in debt during the transaction.

Ownership Structure Concentrates Voting Control

Current shareholding reveals institutional concentration with Madrone Partners holding 27.1%, WestCap Management at 10.8% and Bessemer Venture Partners controlling 9.6%.

Despite owning only 5.2% of Class A shares, Baker maintains operational control through 4.95 million super-voting Class B shares, representing 90% of total voting power.

Regulatory Challenges Cloud Market Entry

The IPO revival comes amid ongoing legal challenges. In July 2024, Washington D.C.’s attorney general filed suit against StubHub over alleged “drip pricing” practices, claiming the company generated $118 million in hidden fees from nearly 5 million tickets sold since 2015.

