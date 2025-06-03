Why Algonquin Power Stock Is Surging On Tuesday

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. AQN shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company provided adjusted EPS guidance from 2025 through 2027.

The company sees adjusted net EPS of 30 cents to 32 cents in 2025, 35 cents to 37 cents in 2026, and 42 cents to 46 cents in 2027.

The company expects operating expenses as a percentage of revenue to improve by 5%–7% by year-end 2027 and earned ROE to rise by ~300 bps to around 8.5% by 2027.

Algonquin Power projects utility capital expenditures of around $2.5 billion for 2025-2027.

Rod West, CEO of AQN said, “The plan for the future is shaped around intertwining operational excellence and stakeholder engagement in the DNA of the Company to achieve better outcomes for all stakeholders.”

Last month, the company reported a first-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.14, beating the consensus of 10 cents, and sales of $692.40 million, which exceeded the street view of $651.00 million.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF IFRA.

AQN Price Action: Algonquin shares are up 11.84% at $6 at publication on Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Piotr Swat via Shutterstock