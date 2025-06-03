June 3, 2025 1:14 PM 1 min read

Why Algonquin Power Stock Is Surging On Tuesday

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. AQN shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company provided adjusted EPS guidance from 2025 through 2027.

The company sees adjusted net EPS of 30 cents to 32 cents in 2025, 35 cents to 37 cents in 2026, and 42 cents to 46 cents in 2027.

The company expects operating expenses as a percentage of revenue to improve by 5%–7% by year-end 2027 and earned ROE to rise by ~300 bps to around 8.5% by 2027.

Algonquin Power projects utility capital expenditures of around $2.5 billion for 2025-2027.

Rod West, CEO of AQN said, “The plan for the future is shaped around intertwining operational excellence and stakeholder engagement in the DNA of the Company to achieve better outcomes for all stakeholders.”

Last month, the company reported a first-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.14, beating the consensus of 10 cents, and sales of $692.40 million, which exceeded the street view of $651.00 million.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF IFRA.

AQN Price Action: Algonquin shares are up 11.84% at $6 at publication on Tuesday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

AQN Logo
AQNAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp
$6.0011.6%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
51.40
Growth
14.33
Quality
3.94
Value
65.01
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
IFRA Logo
IFRAiShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF
$48.471.08%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved