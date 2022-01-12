Palm Oil Monthly Update ‒ January 2022

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil volume and open interest

In December 2021, CME Crude Palm Oil volume totaled 18,020 lots (450,500 metric tons) and the end-of-month open interest was 51,581 lots (1,289,525 metric tons). Volume and end-of-month OI in the first three contract months were 7,240 and 17,841, respectively.

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil Calendar futures (CPO) performance:

Total volume: 17,780 lots. Volume in the first three contract months: 7,000 lots (dotted bars in the chart).

Total end-of-month OI: 45,021 lots. Open interest in the first three contract months: 11,281 lots.

Malaysian Palm Oil Calendar swaps (CPC) performance:

Total volume: 240 lots. Volume in the first three contract months: 240 lots (dotted bars in the chart).

Total end-of-month OI: 6,560 lots. Open interest in the first three contract months: 6,560 lots.

Source: CME Group

Source: CME Group

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil price and volatility

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures* settled at $1,105.25 per metric ton at the end of December 2021, creating a $68.50 price movement from the beginning of the month.

During the month, 20-Day rolling volatility ranged from 32.7% to 43.4%, with an average of 37.2%.

Source: CME Group

Bean Oil – Palm Oil spread, Palm Oil – Gasoil spread price and Palm Oil FOB Indonesia basis price

Bean Oil – Palm Oil (BOPO)** price decreased from $176.89 per ton at the beginning of the month, to $135.95 per ton at the end of the month. The monthly movement was -$40.94.

Source: CME Group

Palm Oil – Gasoil (POGO)*** increased from $420.75 per ton at the beginning of the month, to $438.25 per ton at the end of the month. The monthly movement was $17.50.

Source: CME Group

The FOB Indonesia basis****, the price spread between Indonesian and Malaysian crude oil palm, decreased from $218.25 per ton at the beginning of the month, to $134.75 per ton at the end of the month. The monthly movement was -$83.50.

Source: CME Group

