Robert Kiyosaki — the ever-provocative Rich Dad Poor Dad author — is back at it, calling the end of not just the U.S. dollar, but the financial playbook that's anchored generations of retirement portfolios. "The BS of 60/40 is dead," he posted, referring to the traditional mix of 60% stocks and 40% bonds that financial planners have long sold as a safe path to retirement.

His argument? The dollar is "fake," bonds are "IOUs from a bankrupt government," and that anyone still saving in fiat is "a loser."

From 60/40 to 60/20/20: Wall Street Quietly Adapts

The 60/40 model has been creaky for years — hurt by inflation, low bond yields, and volatile equities. Now, even the big banks are bending to Kiyosaki's view. Morgan Stanley recently floated a 60/20/20 allocation — 60% equities, 20% bonds, and 20% gold — a tacit admission that diversification might need to include tangible assets again.

Gold's long-term outperformance versus both stocks and Treasuries gives the shift some credibility, especially as geopolitical risk and fiscal deficits keep pressure on fiat currencies.

Kiyosaki's ‘Real Assets Or Bust’ Gospel

For Kiyosaki, though, gold is just the beginning. He's stacking gold, silver, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) plus old-school cash-flow assets like rental real estate, oil wells, and even cattle.

The theme is consistent: own what's real, not what's printed. While his rhetoric about a "bankrupt U.S. government controlled by a Marxist Fed" plays to the extremes, the message resonates with investors losing faith in paper promises and passive portfolios.

The Hedge Is Now Mainstream

Love him or roll your eyes, Kiyosaki's alarm bell rings at a moment when even institutions are quietly rotating toward hard assets. Whether it's gold-backed ETFs like the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE:GLD), Bitcoin spot funds like the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT), or tokenized real estate, the "fake dollar" trade is creeping from fringe to front page. Investors tracking the U.S. dollar via the Invesco DB USD Index Bullish Fund ETF (NYSE:UUP) should remain wary of their holdings.

The question isn't whether 60/40 is dead…it's how long investors can afford to ignore the obituary.

