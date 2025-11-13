Tesla Showroom Fire Destroys 24 Vehicles In France — Authorities Suspect Arson: Report

A Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) showroom in France reported a fire incident resulting in major losses.

24 Cars Destroyed

The fire took place in a small town called Pennes-Mirabeau, outside the French city of Marseille, in the early hours of Thursday, according to a report by French regional daily LaProvence. Nearly 50 firefighters arrived on the scene to quell the fire in the parking lot of the showroom, but over 24 Tesla vehicles were still burned down.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

There were no casualties reported in the incident. However, the report suggests that authorities, in their preliminary investigation, have found a hole cut out of a fence surrounding the showroom. Officials suspect the incident could be a case of arson. Tesla, in a statement cited in the report, said it will conduct an internal investigation into the incident.

Tesla's French Growth, Falling European Sales

The news comes as Tesla has recorded a surge in sales for the automaker in the French market, with the company reporting an 83% YoY surge in sales in the country in October 2025. The growth comes as French authorities have provided incentives for EVs to low and middle-income individuals in a bid to drive up adoption.

However, Tesla sales fell 10.5% YoY in Europe during September, despite the Model Y emerging as the best-selling vehicle in the region. Tesla sold 39,837 units during September, while its YTD sales clocked in at 173,694 units, a 29% YoY drop.

Price Action: Tesla stock ended the day 6.6% lower at $401.99 in regular trading, and the shares declined 0.4% to $400.40 in the after-hours session.

Photo Courtesy: Del Harper on Shutterstock.com