After a record-breaking third quarter, things could get bad fast for electric vehicle company Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA). A new report shows a sharp decline for Tesla vehicle registrations in several key European markets.

Tesla Sales Drop In Europe

Following recent news of sales declines in China, Tesla investors could have bad news with early data out for Europe for the month of October.

Tesla registrations in nine key European countries were down 36.3% year-over-year, according to a report from Electrek.

Here are the nine countries tracked that have released October 2025 registration data:

Austria: 97 units, -64.5% year-over-year

97 units, -64.5% year-over-year Finland: 47 units, -67.6% year-over-year

47 units, -67.6% year-over-year France : 1,784 units, +83.7% year-over-year

: 1,784 units, +83.7% year-over-year Italy : 256 units, -47.1% year-over-year

: 256 units, -47.1% year-over-year The Netherlands: 645 units, -47.9% year-over-year

645 units, -47.9% year-over-year Norway : 671 units, -50.2% year-over-year

: 671 units, -50.2% year-over-year Portugal: 144 units, -58.7% year-over-year

144 units, -58.7% year-over-year Spain: 393 units, -30.6% year-over-year

393 units, -30.6% year-over-year Sweden: 133 units, -88.7% year-over-year

In total, 4,710 units were registered in October across the nine countries. Of the nine countries tracked, only France saw growth on a year-over-year basis.

France could be an outlier, with the country currently providing incentives for low and middle-income people to buy electric vehicles.

For some of the markets tracked above, the October declines and figures were some of the worst for Tesla in 2025.

Overall, Tesla registrations are down over 30% year-to-date in all of Europe to a total of around 177,000, versus 255,000 units over the same time period last year.

Q4 Could See Sharp Delivery Declines

After setting records in the third quarter overall and in the U.S. market, Tesla could be in for a rough fourth quarter.

Demand in the U.S. was helped by the expiration of the Federal EV tax credit, which expired on Sept. 30. With the credit gone, consumers may choose not to purchase electric vehicles until more incentives return or prices come down overall.

In Europe and China, Tesla is seeing increased competition from Chinese automakers, who have vehicles with lower starting price points.

Previous data shared by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association showed Tesla sold 39,837 units in Europe for the month of September, down 10.5% year-over-year.

In contrast, Tesla rival BYD Co. (OTC:BYDDY) (OTC:BYDDF) saw a 398% year-over-year sales gain for the European market in the month of September, with 24,963 units sold. BYD has been expanding into new European territories as the Chinese company looks to grow in the region, a move that could hurt Tesla's market share.

Data from the China Passenger Car Association recently showed Tesla sold 61,497 units in China in October, down 9.9% year-over-year. The data comes after Tesla saw a strong September and October in the country, before demand fell.

Tesla Shares Fall

Tesla stock closed down 5.15% to $444.26 on Tuesday versus a 52-week trading range of $214.25 to $488.54. Tesla shares are up 10.1% year-to-date in 2025.

