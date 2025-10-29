Elon Musk's Tesla Sales Fall 10.5% In Europe Despite Model Y Dominance — BYD Surges Nearly 400%

Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc.‘s (NASDAQ:TSLA) downward trajectory of sales in the European market continued in September as sales fell despite Model Y being the best-selling vehicle in the region.

Tesla Sales Fell 10.5% In September

According to data published by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) on Tuesday, Tesla sold 39,837 units during September in the region, a 10.5% YoY decline from last year's 44,502 units. Tesla's YTD sales clock in at 173,694 units in the region, an almost 29% drop from last year's total of 242,976 units.

It's worth noting that Tesla sales fell over 25% in Italy during September, according to data released by Italian authorities, as the EV giant sold over 1,450 units in the region. Interestingly, Tesla's Gigafactory in Germany will ramp up its production activities, citing stronger demand as Tesla delivered more than 497k vehicles in Q3.

BYD Sales Surged Almost 400%

In the same data, BYD Co. Ltd. (OTC:BYDDY) (OTC:BYDDF) recorded a 398% surge in sales during September, selling over 24,963 units, up from last year's 5,013 units sold in Europe. BYD's YTD sales clocked in 120,859 units in 2025, an almost 300% jump from last year's figure of 30,254 units. BYD's market share for 2.0%, while Tesla's stood at 3.2%.

BYD has recorded a steady growth in the European market since the beginning of the year, with the UK now being the Chinese EV giant's largest overseas market as of September.

The company also says that it was expecting a growth in overseas sales, with the deliveries expected to be anywhere from 800,000 to 1 million units, representing about 20% of its total deliveries for 2025.

Tesla Sales Hurt By Elon Musk's Politics

Elsewhere, a working research paper claims that Musk's political activities and views cost Tesla over 1 million units in sales in the U.S. from October 2022 to April 2025.

