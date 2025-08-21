Tesla's Gigafactory In Germany Evacuated After Fire Incident Involving Battery Cells: Report

Tesla Inc.'s TSLA gigafactory in Germany was evacuated by authorities following a fire incident at the facility.

Limited Access To Tesla's Factory

The factory has been evacuated since Monday, with access to the compound in the Grünheide municipality in Brandenburg limited to only rescue teams, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

The report confirmed that no employees or personnel sustained injuries and the incident did not result in fatalities. The report also confirmed there was no environmental damage caused during the incident.

A spokesperson for the local authorities cited in the report confirmed that the company reported a fire incident on Monday afternoon.

"Some battery cells fell from a conveyor belt on the first floor through a shaft into the ground floor," the spokesperson said. The report also suggests that a total of 512 cells were affected by the incident and the operations only gradually began on Tuesday.

Tesla Signs Battery Deal With LG, Ford Begins Battery Production

The news comes as Tesla recently signed a battery deal with South Korea's LG Energy Solutions worth over $4.3 billion. The deal would focus on LG supplying Tesla with LFP batteries from its U.S. plant.

On the other hand, Ford Motor Co. F recently announced it had kicked off EV battery production at the company's Kentucky battery plant, built in collaboration with South Korean battery manufacturer SK On.

Tesla Megapacks Power Colossus 1, EV Giant Offers $0 Down Used EV leases

Elsewhere, over 208 Tesla Megapacks currently power the Colossus 1 supercomputer at xAI's facility in Memphis, with Musk's artificial intelligence company also looking at a 500-acre solar farm to power the site.

Meanwhile, Tesla also began offering $0 down leases on used vehicles in the U.S., offering leases on Model 3 and Model Y EVs in California and Texas amid dwindling sales.

