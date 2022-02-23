Pond Carbon Division to Bolster Commercialization Efforts

Photo by Matthias Heyde on Unsplash

Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSX.V:POND) (OTCQB: PNDHF) (FSE:4O0), an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of wellness and climate change, announces it has officially launched Pond Carbon to be the go forward brand during its commercialization efforts.

Pond Carbon will be engaged in the sale and licensing of its CO2 abatement technology to project developers, funders, engineering companies, and others in partnership with industrial emitters. Pond has developed a proprietary system that can profitably transform CO2 into valuable products. In large vessels (bioreactors), Pond Carbon grows algae which absorb greenhouse gas emissions, transforming these into valuable food, feed, and nutraceutical ingredients.

Pond Technologies Inc. (a subsidiary of Pond) will hold the intellectual property rights as it relates to the technology. Pond Carbon will hold the contracts for the licensing, consulting, and proprietary equipment sales, including those previously announced contracts with AB Agri and a fortune 500 oil and gas major, located in Canada.

Peter Howard, VP Project Developments at Pond states: "The launch of Pond Carbon is significant as we work through our opportunity pipeline in 2022, progressing towards a commercial product line. This year, we expect to announce new disruptive partnerships across a myriad of different industries to drive revenue growth and showcase algae growth stemming from the sequestration of carbon from Pond's innovative technology. We feel our technology has significant advantages over incumbents, in regard to lack of contamination and consistent quality and look forward to providing updates on our progress."

Grant Smith, President & CEO at Pond said: “The introduction of Pond Carbon is well timed, as we showcase a compelling value proposition for potential clients. Our key message is we utilize a vertically integrated model to enable industries to monetize their waste emissions, reduce their carbon footprint and create sustainable products. Future clients are also afforded the opportunity to go after carbon credits once a Pond commercial facility at scale is launched.”

