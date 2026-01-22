Why Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Trending Overnight?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares are trending on Thursday.

Shares of the Massachusetts-based biotech company, which gained 4.31% during Wednesday's regular session, tapered down 0.21% in after-hours trading to $460.16.

According to Benzinga Pro data, VRTX closed at $461.14 on Wednesday.

Earnings Release Set For Feb. 12

Vertex announced on Tuesday that it will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results on Feb. 12 after the market closes. A conference call and webcast are scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.

Analysts are projecting earnings per share of $4.85 and quarterly revenue of $3.17 billion.

In November, Vertex reported third-quarter earnings per share of $4.80, surpassing estimates of $4.35, with revenue totaling $3.08 billion.

Directors Acquire Stock Units

Directors Bruce I. Sachs and Suketu Upadhyay acquired deferred stock units on Jan. 15, according to two Securities and Exchange Commission filings dated Tuesday.

Sachs acquired 107.088 units valued at approximately $47,499, bringing his total holdings to 15,564.521 units. Upadhyay acquired 80.316 units valued at nearly $35,624, increasing his holdings to 2,718.648 units.

Each unit was priced at $443.56.

According to SEC filings, each unit converts to common stock upon a board departure, a change of control, or in the event of disability or death.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of Vertex Pharmaceuticals is 55.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $117 billion, with its stock trading in a 52-week range of $362.50 to $519.68.

Over the past 12 months, Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ stock has gained 7.77%, though it has declined 1.91% over the past six months, reflecting a generally upward trend despite some short-term volatility.

Currently, VRTX is trading at 62.79% of its 52-week range, placing it closer to its highs than its lows. This suggests strong market sentiment and potential for further gains if the upward trend continues.

Recent analyst activity shows increasing optimism for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Bernstein (NYSE:EQH) upgraded the stock to Outperform on Jan. 12, while Wolfe Research also raised it to Outperform earlier this month with a $548 price target. UBS maintained its buy rating, setting a $535 target.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate VRTX has a Quality score of 84.46.

