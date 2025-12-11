What's Going On With Robinhood Stock Today?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) traded lower in Thursday’s premarket session after its latest monthly performance snapshot.

Also, Bank of America Securities analyst Craig Siegenthaler maintained a Buy rating on the stock yesterday (December 10), lowering the price forecast from $166 to $154.

November Metrics

The Menlo Park brokerage reported slower trading activity for November but continued deposit growth and higher margin balances.

Funded accounts ended November at 26.9 million, slipping about 130,000 from October yet rising year-over-year.

Robinhood attributed the monthly decline to the required escheatment of roughly 280,000 dormant, low-balance accounts tied to regulatory obligations.

Without that cleanup, funded accounts would have increased by about 150,000 customers during the month.

November Assets Decline

Client assets stood near $325 billion at November’s close, about 5% lower than October but sharply above last year.

Net deposits reached $7.1 billion in November, implying roughly 25% annualized growth based on October asset levels.

Over the past twelve months, customers added $70.2 billion in net deposits, representing an annual growth rate of around 36%.

Equity notional volume totaled about $201.5 billion, down 37% from October but higher than last November.

Options activity reached 193.2 million contracts, falling 28% month over month while still climbing double digits year over year.

Crypto trading produced $28.6 billion in notional volume, down 12% from October and lower than the prior year. Within crypto, the core Robinhood app handled $12 billion, while Bitstamp contributed $16.6 billion during November.

Event contracts were a bright spot, with three billion contracts traded, about 20% above October’s tally.

Margin, Cash Sweep And Lending

Customer margin borrowing climbed to $16.8 billion, up 2% from October and more than double year-ago levels.

Cash sweep balances finished November at $32.5 billion, roughly 5% below October but still higher than last year.

Management said roughly $700 million shifted from the Non-Gold Sweep program into standard free credit balances as that product closed. Securities lending revenue reached $34 million during November, dropping 43% from October while advancing 48% from the prior year.

Indonesia Expansion

Robinhood also plans to enter Indonesia through deals for PT Buana Capital Sekuritas and PT Pedagang Aset Kripto.

Both acquisitions still require clearance from Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority, known as Otoritas Jasa Keuangan, with closing targeted for 2026. Robinhood aims to keep local brokerage services intact while adding access to U.S. equities, crypto trading and tokenized products.

The company recently joined the S&P 500, rolled out prediction markets and bought MIAXdx to deepen event-contract capabilities.

Executives have highlighted tokenized securities and are using those tokens as collateral for certain crypto-backed borrowing products.

HOOD Price Action: Robinhood Markets shares were down 1.72% at $133.33 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image Via Shutterstock