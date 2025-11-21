HONG KONG - MAY 3, 2015: Citibank sign installed outdoor. Citibank is a banking division of financial services multinational Citigroup, founded in in 1812 as the City Bank of New York.
November 21, 2025 4:36 AM 2 min read

Citigroup Names New CFO, Announces Major Overhaul In Personal Banking Business

by Namrata Sen Benzinga Staff Writer
Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has appointed a new Chief Financial Officer and reshuffled other executive positions as part of a reorganization of its U.S. personal banking business.

Reorganization Across Divisions

Gonzalo Luchetti, the current head of U.S. personal banking, will take over as CFO in March. Mark Mason, the current CFO, will move into a new role as executive vice chair and senior executive advisor to CEO Jane Fraser. Luchetti has been with Citi since 2006, while Mason joined in 2001 and has served as CFO since 2019.

As part of the overhaul, the bank is combining its retail operations with its wealth business, with wealth head Andy Sieg taking on broader responsibilities. The new U.S. Retail Banking and Citigold division will be led by Kate Luft, now head of retail banking.

In addition, Citigroup is consolidating its branded cards and retail-services operations into a single unit called U.S. Consumer Cards, to be overseen by Pam Habner, who now runs branded cards and lending at JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Citi Gains Analyst Confidence

The reorganization comes on the heels of Citigroup’s strong Q3 earnings, which saw the bank posting better-than-expected earnings and a 9% year-over-year increase in revenue.

This performance led to analysts increasing their forecasts and expressing confidence in Citigroup’s turnaround story. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad hiked the price forecast for Citigroup to $118 from $112, while maintaining an Outperform rating.

These recent changes in leadership and business structure indicate a strategic shift within the bank, potentially signaling further growth and development in the future.


Benzinga's Edge Rankings place Citigroup in the 26th percentile for quality and the 54th percentile for value, reflecting its average performance in both areas. Check the detailed report here

Price Action: Citigroup stock surged 39.59% on a year-to-date basis, as per data from Benzinga Pro. On Thursday, it fell 2.20% to close at $97.63.

