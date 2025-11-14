Estée Lauder Bottles A Mexican Mood With XINÚ Stake

Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. (NYSE:EL) traded steady on Friday after the beauty giant revealed a strategic investment in a rising Latin American fragrance house.

On Thursday, the company announced a minority stake in XINÚ, a Mexican luxury fragrance label known for designs and scents inspired by the natural richness of the American continent.

The deal marks Estée Lauder's first investment in a Latin American brand, highlighting its push to support regional creators and emerging beauty innovators.

Brand Blends Culture, Design And Scent

Founded in 2017, XINÚ has built a strong identity around sensory retail experiences, sustainable craftsmanship and storytelling-driven fragrance design.

Its approach combines heritage influences with contemporary artistry, creating products that celebrate cultural roots while shaping new forms of luxury.

"Fragrance excellence and craftsmanship are at the heart of The Estée Lauder Companies, and they drive our passion for discovering new voices in beauty," said Stéphane de La Faverie, president and CEO of The Estée Lauder Companies.

He said Mexico has become a powerful source of innovation where culture and design intersect in meaningful ways. "XINÚ embodies this spirit, redefining contemporary luxury through authenticity, artistry, and storytelling."

Creative Team Shapes Brand Vision

“This investment represents a significant milestone for XINÚ and marks the beginning of a new chapter for our brand — a pivotal moment where our unique vision for a fragrance company meets global possibility,” said Verónica Peña, co-founder of XINÚ

Peña guides XINÚ's olfactory direction, blending memory and artistry in each scent. Designer Ignacio Cadena brings decades of concept and aesthetic expertise, shaping the brand's visual identity. Industrial designer Héctor Esrawe contributes a detailed and contemporary design approach, reinforcing sustainability and longevity as core principles.

Estée Lauder completed the deal through its early-stage venture arm, New Incubation Ventures.

The group partners with emerging founders to develop next-generation beauty brands and business models.

NIV's strategy focuses on companies that appeal to new demographics and push established categories forward, supporting a pipeline of future growth engines for Estée Lauder.

Price Action: EL shares are trading 0.63% lower at $89.50 at last check on Friday.

