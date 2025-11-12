Netflix House Opens In Philadelphia—And Puts The City In The Frame

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday opened its first Netflix House in suburban Philadelphia, inviting fans inside immersive, photo-ready sets.

The attraction spans a massive indoor space at King of Prussia, a Simon mall destination.

“The Philadelphia region is the perfect place to open our very first Netflix House; a city known for its creativity, heart, and deep sense of community,” said Marian Lee, Netflix’s chief marketing officer.

What’s New

Visitors move through large-scale installations inspired by “Stranger Things,” “Wednesday,” “ONE PIECE,” and other hits. The Red Envelope entrance nods to Netflix’s DVD era and features artwork by Philadelphia artist Emily White.

Netflix recently told shareholders its biggest franchises continue to fuel global engagement, helping drive real-world experiences like Netflix House.

Why It Matters

Netflix is extending its brands beyond streaming to deepen fan engagement and broaden revenue sources. The company will open a Dallas location on Dec. 11 and a Las Vegas site in 2027.

In its latest quarter, Netflix said TV view share hit record levels in the U.S. and UK, showing strong demand for in-person tie-ins to popular titles.

Executives also highlighted a long-term plan to turn hit shows into wider franchises across merchandise, live events, and interactive spaces.

According to Benzinga Pro, NFLX stock has gained over 39% in the past year.

Local Impact

The buildout created hundreds of regional jobs and supports nearly 300 permanent positions. Netflix worked with local vendors and artists to reimagine characters and worlds through a Philadelphia lens.

Guests can explore the Byers’ living room, climb “Squid Game” stairs, and snap photos linked to “Bridgerton” and “Queer Eye.” The atrium features oversized props and interactive scenes.

Netflix BITES serves comfort food and playful cocktails based on popular shows. The TUDUM Theater screens Netflix movies, hosts trivia nights and streams live sports, including WWE Raw and select NFL games.

That focus on live programming mirrors Netflix’s fourth-quarter slate, which includes NFL Christmas games and a Jake Paul vs. Gervonta “Tank” Davis boxing match.

The Netflix Shop offers NetPHLix merchandise and exclusive collectibles.

Netflix’s shareholder letter on Oct. 21 said “KPop Demon Hunters” became its most-watched film ever, fueling toy licensing deals with Mattel and Hasbro — a push reflected in new merch and retail strategy.

Opening Night

DJ Jazzy Jeff headlined the Housewarming Party. Netflix co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters presented a symbolic key to Gov. Josh Shapiro, Sen. Amanda Cappalletti (D-PA), and Rep. Tim Briggs (D-PA).

NFLX Price Action: Netflix shares were up 1.70% at $1155.73 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: MartiBstock / Shutterstock.com