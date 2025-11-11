Ron DeSantis Takes Shot At Nancy Pelosi's Investment Returns: Says He Might Get Her To Run 'Florida's Pension Fund'

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) took a shot at former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for her trading activities and investing performance over the years.

Might Get Her To Run ‘Florida’s Pension Fund’

On Monday, responding to a news clipping spotlighting Pelosi's remarkable investment gains during her nearly four-decade-long congressional tenure, DeSantis quipped on X, “We might have to see if we can get Pelosi to run Florida's pension fund.”

According to the Fox News clipping, Pelosi’s investing returns over the decades stand at an impressive 16,930%, amounting to total gains of $133 million.

Pelosi's stock trades are back in the spotlight following her announcement that she won't seek re-election in 2026, marking the end of her decades-long tenure in the House.

Pelosi Backs Proposal To Ban Congressional Stock Trading

Even though Pelosi has repeatedly denied her direct involvement in stock-picking, saying that it’s her husband, venture capitalist Paul Pelosi, who handles the investments, she has, over the years, become the poster child for conflict of interest and insider trading in Congress.

Earlier this year, Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) introduced legislation to ban members of Congress from trading or holding individual stocks.

The bill was initially named after the Democratic Representative from California, called the “PELOSI” Act, before being changed to “The HONEST Act.”

Pelosi has since backed the bill herself, saying that she will back the effort “no matter what they decide to name,” adding that she welcomes “any serious effort to raise ethical standards in public service.”

The Pelosis’ have outperformed several leading hedge funds over the years, with their portfolio returning 54% in 2024 and 65% in 2023. They are, however, far from the top-performing active traders in Congress, with others having delivered returns ranging from 70% to 149%, amid growing calls for a ban.

