Nancy Pelosi And Dow Jones Industrial Average Have 7 Stocks In Common: Do You Own Any Of The Top Picks?

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced in early November that she would not run for re-election in 2026, ending her decades-long tenure in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The decision means investors will no longer get public disclosures on what stocks her husband Paul Pelosi is buying and selling, starting in January 2027.

Until Pelosi exits, investors can peruse filings of her current portfolio, which has seven holdings in common with the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Here’s a look at the seven stocks that appear in both Pelosi's portfolio and in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The 7 Shared Stocks

The Benzinga Government Trades pages for Pelosi shows seven stocks in common with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, a leading equity index that dates back to 1896. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is one of the largest ETFs by assets.

Here are the seven stocks Pelosi and the Dow Jones Industrial Average share in common:

Visa Inc (NYSE:V): The credit card company is one of several stocks that the Pelosi family owns, ever since the company's 2008 IPO. Pelosi has since disclosed selling shares in recent years, including the sale of 2,000 shares in July 2024. Visa is the sixth-largest weighting in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, accounting for 4.42% of DIA’s assets.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS): Pelosi's history of owning shares of the media company dates back years, with her most recent transaction being the sale of 10,000 shares in December 2022. Filings from May 2024 show that the congresswoman still owned Disney stock, as reported by Quiver Quantitative. Disney is the 24th largest stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average at 1.45% of assets in DIA.

Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM): Pelosi owns shares of Salesforce in her portfolio, but her recent transactions have been sales. The congressman sold 130 call options in December 2022. Back in June 2020, Pelosi disclosed the exercise of 100 call options for 10,000 shares. Salesforce is the 16th largest stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average at 3.14% of assets in DIA.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN): The e-commerce company is one of Pelosi's recent transactions from January 2025. A filing shows 50 call options with a $150 strike price and a Jan. 16, 2026, expiration date. The congresswoman previously exercised 30 call options for 3,000 shares back in January 2020. Amazon is the 15th largest stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average at 3.19% of assets in DIA.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL): Pelosi has owned Apple stock for many years with call options exercised years ago. Recent transactions by the congresswoman including donating 382 shares to Trinity College and selling 31,600 shares in December 2024. Apple is the 14th largest stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average at 3.54% of assets in DIA.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Recent transactions by Pelosi include selling 5,000 Microsoft shares in July 2024, which were obtained through exercising call options in 2023. The congresswoman previously disclosed exercising call options in 2021 with common shares still owned today. Microsoft is the third-largest stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average at 6.52% of assets in DIA.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA): The semiconductor giant was another recent-disclosed purchase by Pelosi with a January 2025 filing showing the buying of 50 call options with a strike price of $80 and expiration date of Jan. 16, 2026. Pelosi previously disclosed exercising 500 call options for 50,0000 shares in December 2024 and selling 10,000 of the shares at the same time. In 2024, Pelosi disclosed buying 10,000 Nvidia shares on two separate occasions. Pelosi and her husband famously sold 25,000 Nvidia shares in 2022 after receiving public backlash for the timing of the trade related to the passing of the CHIPS Act by Congress. Nvidia is the 19th largest stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average at 2.47% of assets in DIA.

Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nancy Pelosi Overlap

Pelosi’s spouse, venture capitalist Paul Pelosi, is likely the one overseeing the investment decisions.

Pelosi’s husband has a history of buying call options that are in the money and have expiration dates of a year from the purchase date. He later exercised the options into common stock.

Investments are often made in the technology sector, favoring large-cap names.

Pelosi’s investments are made on a large scale. Transactions are often in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and sometimes in the millions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average includes 30 stocks across a variety of sectors. It’s meant to represent a broad view of the health of the overall stock market. With a price-weighted methodology, some Dow Jones components have significantly higher weightings than others despite having lower market capitalizations.

