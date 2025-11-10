David Ellison's First Earnings Call In Focus As Paramount Flexes Post-Merger Spending Power: Report

Paramount Skydance Corp. (NASDAQ:PSKY) is reportedly finalizing a wave of high-profile deals with top Hollywood talent as CEO David Ellison gears up for his first earnings call on Monday.

Ellison To Unveil AI-Focused Vision For Paramount

The 42-year-old CEO is expected to AI-driven vision for a reimagined, tech-forward Paramount following its $8 billion merger with Skydance in August.

Since the merger, the studio has reportedly gone on a spending spree, outbidding six rivals to secure "Discretion," a legal thriller starring Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning with A24, reported NBC News.

Paramount also struck deals for a Timothée Chalamet crime drama, a four-year pact with "Stranger Things" creators Matt and Ross Duffer, and a multi-picture partnership with Will Smith's production company.

Tech, Talent, Oracle Backing

Ellison has vowed to "embrace" technology and AI to connect with modern audiences.

Backed by $6 billion from his father, Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) co-founder Larry Ellison, and investors like RedBird Capital Partners, Paramount is reportedly using Oracle's computing power and AI marketing tools to target viewers more precisely.

Expansion And Industry Tensions

Even as the studio lays off about 2,000 employees, Paramount continues to expand its footprint, signing a 10-year lease for 285,000 square feet of production space in New Jersey and securing $7.7 billion in UFC rights.

Ellison is also reportedly eyeing a bid for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD), a move the Writers Guild of America warned could be "a disaster for writers, for consumers, and for competition."

