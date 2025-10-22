What's Behind American Rebel Holdings' Over 41% After-Hours Surge?

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) shares surged 41.6% in after-hours trading on Tuesday following a decision by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

Nasdaq Panel Grants Listing Extension

The Tennessee-based company received a decision letter on Monday from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel approving its continued listing on the Nasdaq, according to a Form 8-K filing. The panel required American Rebel to show compliance with a Nasdaq Listing Rule by November 15.

Compliance Requirements

The panel stated that the company must file a public disclosure outlining the transactions made to achieve compliance and provide an equity indication following those transactions. The filing may also include a balance sheet no older than 60 days, with pro forma adjustments for any significant transactions or events.

Previous Non-Compliance Notice

American Rebel received written notice on Aug. 20 from Nasdaq's Listing Qualifications Department citing non-compliance with the equity rule.

The company requested a hearing before the panel on Sept. 30, where it presented its plan to achieve compliance.

Forward-Looking Statement

The company said it is "diligently working to timely satisfy the terms of the panel's decision," but added there is "no assurance" it will succeed. Failure to meet the panel's requirements could lead to delisting from Nasdaq.

Business Development

The company also announced on Monday that it secured 16 verbal distributor commitments at the 2025 National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) Convention in Las Vegas, opening nine new states for American Rebel Light beer. Two distributors began formal contract negotiations within 24 hours.

Stock Performance

The beverage brand operator has declined sharply, losing 99.91% over the past year and 97.17% in the last six months.

AREB has a 52-week price range of $1.22 to $1,947.50, with a market capitalization of $6.78 million and an average daily trading volume of 811,020 shares.

Price Action: AREB closed Tuesday at $1.25, down 33.16%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AREB has a negative price trend across all time frames. Keep track of how other players in this industry are doing.

