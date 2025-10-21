Why Is Beyond Meat Soaring After Hours?

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares are trending on Wednesday.

Check out the current price of BYND stock here.

Shares of the California-based company surged 22.65% in after-hours trading on Tuesday to $4.44, continuing its rally following its addition to the Roundhill Meme Stock ETF (NYSE:MEME).

Regular Session Rally

BYND shares jumped 146.26% Tuesday and 127% Monday after Roundhill Investments added the stock to its relaunched MEME ETF in early October.

See Also: Netflix, Intuitive Surgical, Beyond Meat, Texas Instruments, Warner Bros: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors’ Radars Today

Walmart Partnership

Beyond Meat also announced an extended distribution agreement with Walmart (NYSE:WMT) during the rally period.

Earnings Performance

The meat alternative company reported a second-quarter loss of $0.40 per share, missing the estimated loss of $0.38. Revenue came in at $75 million, falling short of the $82.9 million forecast.

The company is scheduled to report its next earnings on November 4.

Trading Metrics

Beyond Meat has lost 42.45% over the past year but gained 35.58% in the last six months, trading within a 52-week range of $0.50 to $6.64, with a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and an average volume of 79.07 million shares.

Price Action: BYND closed Tuesday at $3.62, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BYND has a negative price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Foodio on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.