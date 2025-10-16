Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares remained relatively stable on Thursday despite an intensifying labor dispute involving thousands of striking workers.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) filed an Unfair Labor Practice charge against Boeing, alleging the aerospace giant refused to negotiate in good faith with more than 3,200 union members on strike in the St. Louis area since Aug. 4.

The complaint, lodged with the National Labor Relations Board, or NLRB, accuses Boeing of repeatedly rejecting proposals without offering any meaningful counteroffers despite its legal duty to bargain.

Union leaders stated that since mid-September, Boeing had rejected several proposals, including a pre-ratified agreement passed by members on September 19, which aimed to end the strike and bring employees back to work.

Instead, company representatives reportedly told negotiators that "there is no more coming," signaling a refusal to adjust their position.

The IAM argues that Boeing's stance violates federal labor laws and delays vital aircraft deliveries to the U.S. Air Force.

The strike impacts Boeing's defense manufacturing operations, including the recently secured F-47 fighter jet program.

The IAM emphasized that its members' experience and technical skills have been central to Boeing's defense success and that the cost of meeting the union's wage proposal—roughly $50 million over four years—is minimal compared to the price of a single F-15 fighter jet, estimated at around $100 million.

"This strike is about respect and fairness," said IAM District 837 Directing Business Representative Tom Boelling, calling on Boeing to resume genuine negotiations.

IAM vice presidents Sam Cicinelli and Jody Bennett criticized Boeing's approach, arguing that workers are being undervalued while the company's executives earn millions.

Both union officials noted that bipartisan lawmakers have urged Boeing to negotiate in good faith, citing national defense delays caused by the prolonged standoff.

The situation adds to ongoing challenges for the planemaker as it faces pressure to stabilize its defense pipeline and repair strained labor relations.

Price Action: BA shares are trading lower by 0.39% to $213.17 premarket at last check on Thursday.

