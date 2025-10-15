Why Origin Agritech Stock Soared 92% After Hours?

Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) surged 92.3% in after-hours trading on Tuesday.



Northeast Market Re-Entry Drives Momentum

The Beijing-based agricultural technology company held its Northeast Variety Showcase and Technology Seminar in Changchun on September 18-19.

According to the company's release, the event drew over 200 dealers and partners, marking Origin's strategic return to one of China's most important agricultural regions.

New Corn Varieties Gain National Approval

Origin showcased several newly approved corn varieties, including Jinqiao 8, Jingke 4580, and Jingke 317. These varieties stood out for their high yield potential, strong disease resistance, and adaptability to different climates. The company expects these products to be key drivers of future revenue growth.

Strategic Partnership Expands Distribution

Origin executed a collaboration agreement with Fengtian Seed Industry to jointly develop and commercialize premium varieties, including Ao Yu Feng Tian 310, 501, and 109. The partnership aims to leverage established regional distribution networks to accelerate market penetration.

Technology Platform Advances

Research and Development (R&D) Director Bill Deng also provided updates on the company's transgenic technology platform, highlighting advancements in BBL2-2, a genetically modified (GMO) maize event.

In addition, Professor Feng Tian of China Agricultural University showcased gene editing applications developed in partnership with Origin.

CEO Weibin Yan stated, “Our re-entry into the Northeast market is a pivotal part of our growth strategy. The enthusiastic reception from over 200 key dealers and partners validates our product strategy.”

Trade Tensions Boost Agriculture Stocks

The after-hours surge also coincided with President Trump‘s Tuesday Truth Social post threatening retaliatory trade actions against China over soybean purchases.

Trump stated the U.S. is considering terminating business with China related to cooking oil. The sector-wide rally saw Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) rise 53.28% and Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:COOT) surge 248.19% in extended trading.

SEED has fallen 31.67% in 2025 but gained 26.99% over the past month. Its yearly trading range is $0.74 to $3.11, with a market capitalization of $11.26 million and an average daily volume of 272,970 shares.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, Origin Agritech closed at $1.44, up 0.35% on Tuesday.

