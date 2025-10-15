Genprex (GNPX) Shares Jump 41% After Hours Following New Cancer Therapy Data

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares rose 41.39% to $0.36 in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

Company Announces Conference Presentation

The Texas-based company announced on Tuesday that its research collaborators will present preclinical data at the 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, taking place from October 22 to October 26 in Boston.

The presentation covers “Reqorsa” Gene Therapy (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), Genprex’s lead drug candidate, for ALK-EML4 positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

CEO Comments On Research

Ryan Confer, President and Chief Executive Officer at Genprex, said, "These preclinical data further validate REQORSA as a potential treatment for many types of cancer, including another subset of lung cancer, and we look forward to continuing our studies of REQORSA in combination with ALK inhibitors."

Research Collaboration Details

In October 2024, Genprex partnered with the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center through a Sponsored Research Agreement to study TUSC2 alongside ALK-inhibitors. They also teamed up with ALK Positive, a patient-led nonprofit, to help co-sponsor the research.

The University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center will present a poster on October 25. Lab studies show that after REQORSA treatment, tumor cells absorbed TUSC2 at levels 10 to 33 times higher than normal cells.

REQORSA utilizes Genprex's Oncoprex® Delivery System, which employs non-viral lipid-based nanoparticles to carry the TUSC2 gene. These positively charged nanoparticles are designed to target the negatively charged cancer cells while limiting uptake by normal tissues.

Stock Performance

The clinical-stage gene therapy company has lost 25.7% over the past year and dropped 70.29% so far this year. However, over the last five days, the stock increased by 25.6%.

Genprex has ranged from $0.14 to $3.97 over the past year, with a market cap of $11.06 million and an average daily trading volume of 14.01 million shares.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, GNPX closed regular trading on Tuesday at $0.25, up 30.15%.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that the biotech has a negative price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

