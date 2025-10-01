CRH Stock Surges Nearly 7% Pre-Market On Ambitious 2030 Growth Target

CRH PLC (NYSE:CRH) shares jumped 6.76% to $128.00 during the pre-market session on Wednesday following the company’s announcement of ambitious financial targets through 2030 at its New York City Investor Day.

Five-Year Financial Targets Drive Momentum

The building materials company has forecasted annual revenue growth of 7% to 9% from 2026 to 2030, as stated by CEO Jim Mintern. The company also aims to achieve adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) margins of 22% to 24% by 2030, and expects to convert more than 100% of its adjusted free cash flow every year.

$40 Billion Capital Capacity Supports Expansion

Mintern highlighted that CRH's $40 billion financial strength over the next five years makes the company the “top generator of capital and shareholder value” in the building materials industry. CRH has also recently finalized its acquisition of Eco Material Technologies, a producer of sustainable cement alternatives, for $2.1 billion.

Furthermore, CRH confirmed its adjusted EBITDA projection for 2025, which is expected to fall between $7.5 billion and $7.7 billion.

Stock Performance

According to Benzinga Pro, CRH finished regular trading on Tuesday at $119.90, marking a 4.63% increase.

Over the past year, the CRH PLC has risen by 31.99%.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate CRH has a positive price trend across all time frames. Here is how the stock fares on other parameters.

