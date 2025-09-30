CRH Lays Out Next Era Of Growth With $40 Billion In Financial Firepower

CRH Plc (NYSE:CRH), a provider of building materials, outlined a medium-term strategy for the company, which is hosting its Investor Day on Tuesday.

“As the global leader in building materials and the number one infrastructure player in North America, our Investor Day will showcase how we are raising our ambition to 2030 to deliver the next era of growth and why we are the leading compounder of capital and shareholder value in our industry,” CEO Jim Mintern said. “With US$40 billion of financial capacity over the next five years, our superior strategy, enabled by our unmatched scale and connected portfolio, positions us to execute on unrivalled growth opportunities.”

At the event, CRH will set out its financial targets over the next five years (2026-2030), including:

Average annual revenue growth between 7% and 9%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin between 22% and 24% by 2030.

Average annual adjusted free cash flow conversion of >100%.

CRH also reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 financial guidance, including adjusted EBITDA of $7.5 billion – $7.7 billion.

In 2024, Albert Manifold retired as CEO and was succeeded by Mintern, board director since June 2021.

Last week, CRH completed the previously announced acquisition of Eco Material Technologies, a Supplementary Cementitious Materials (SCMs) supplier for $2.1 billion.

Price Action: CRH stock is up 4.87% at $120.17 at the last check on Tuesday.

