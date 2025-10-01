Southland Holdings Stock Surges 22% After-Hours After Securing $130 Million In New Projects

Southland Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLND) shares jumped 22.14% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, closing at $5.24 after the infrastructure construction company announced two project wins.

Contract Awards Drive Rally

The infrastructure construction company secured around $130 million in new contracts, which include a bridge rehabilitation project in the Pacific Northwest and a water resource project in Austin, Texas.

These contracts will be included in the backlog for the third quarter of 2025.

Project Breakdown

American Bridge Company, which operates under Southland’s Transportation segment, won a bridge rehabilitation contract from a private client in the Pacific Northwest. Oscar Renda Contracting, under the civil segment, secured a water resource project for Austin.

Market Performance

According to Benzinga Pro data, SLND finished regular trading at $4.29 on Tuesday, marking a 1.66% increase, before the after-hours rally pushed the stock up by $0.95 per share.

Southland Holdings has gained 32% year-to-date, fluctuating between $1.85 and $4.90 over the past 52 weeks, with a market capitalization of $232.14 million.

With a strong Momentum in the 79th percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that the Texas-based company has a positive price trend across all time frames. Know how its momentum lines up with other well-known names.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.