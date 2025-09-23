Coinbase Prime Powers CaliberCos' LINK Treasury Strategy

CaliberCos Inc. CWD on Tuesday said it chose Coinbase Global Inc. COIN to provide institutional trading and custody for its Digital Asset Treasury strategy centered on Chainlink’s LINK token.

CaliberCos initially jumped on the announcement but has since surrendered those gains, recently trading about 4% lower.

The move gives Caliber access to Coinbase Prime’s liquidity and safeguarding infrastructure.

Caliber says it is the first Nasdaq-listed company to adopt a treasury reserve policy focused on LINK publicly.

According to Benzinga Pro, CWD stock has lost over 53% in the past year.

Management aims to build a rules-based, equity-funded position for long-term holding and yield generation, offering shareholders mark-to-market exposure to a blockchain infrastructure asset.

“As an infrastructure investor in private equity real estate, Caliber is extending that same philosophy into digital assets,” said Chris Loeffler, Chief Executive Officer of Caliber.

Under its Digital Asset Treasury plan, Caliber intends to accumulate LINK over time, hold long term, and pursue yield opportunities where appropriate.

The company views the approach as complementary to its real estate platform—pairing physical-asset cash flows and operating expertise with on-chain infrastructure exposure.

“Coinbase Prime delivers the secure, integrated infrastructure institutions need to scale their digital asset treasury strategies,” said Ryan Ballantyne, Head of Corporate Client Strategy, Coinbase.

According to Benzinga Pro, COIN stock has gained over 95% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF CRPT.

Price Action: CWD shares are trading lower by 3.88% to $5.940 at last check Tuesday.

