AerCap Secures $107 Million Insurance Payout For Five Russia-Stranded Jets

AerCap Holdings AER shares traded slightly lower on Friday after the aircraft lessor disclosed fresh insurance recoveries tied to jets stranded in Russia and not returned following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The company said it received approximately EUR91 million ($106.95 million) in cash from Russia-based insurer NSK related to five aircraft previously leased to Nordwind, and that, upon receipt, it released related claims against NSK, Nordwind and certain reinsurers—all approved by the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Treasury.

The payout resolves AerCap's insurance claims under Nordwind's policies for five frames owned by group entities as of February 2022.

Also Read: Jefferies And SMBC Plot Bold Push Into Global Capital Markets

With U.S. authorities clearing the transaction under applicable sanctions regimes, AerCap confirmed it has dropped those specific claims against NSK, Nordwind and their international reinsurers.

In a separate update, AerCap noted that the Commercial Court in London refused insurers' request to appeal a June 11, 2025, judgment that awarded the company roughly $1 billion under the war-risk section of its contingent and possessed policy.

At the same hearing, the court granted AerCap about $234 million of interest on that judgment.

Including this week's cash receipt and the interest award, AerCap said its aggregate pre-tax recoveries related to the Ukraine conflict since 2023 have reached approximately $2.9 billion.

Management continues to pursue additional insurance outcomes tied to aircraft and engines that were not recovered from Russia.

The new proceeds strengthen liquidity while court rulings reduce legal uncertainty on key war-risk coverage issues.

The sanctions-cleared settlement also illustrates a path for selected recoveries involving Russian counterparties, even as many lessors and insurers remain locked in multijurisdictional disputes.

Price Action: AER shares are trading lower by 0.78% to $120.29 at last check on Friday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock